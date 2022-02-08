(Olympics) schedule-Day 5
BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Wednesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Alpine skiing (Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre)
Women's slalom Run 1 (10:15 a.m.)
Women's slalom Run 2 (1:45 p.m.)
- Luge (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Men's doubles Run 1 (8:20 p.m.)
Men's doubles Run 2 (9:35 p.m.)
- Nordic combined (Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre)
Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km, ski jumping competition round (4 p.m.)
Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km, cross-country (7 p.m.)
- Short track speed skating (Capital Indoor Stadium)
Men's 1,500m quarterfinals (7 p.m.)
Women's 1,000m heats (7:44 p.m.)
Men's 1,500m semifinals (8:29 p.m.)
Women's 3,000m relay semifinals (8:45 p.m.)
Men's 1,500m Final B (9:13 p.m.)
Men's 1,500m Final A (9:20 p.m.)
- Snowboard (Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium)
Women's halfpipe qualification (9:30 a.m.)
(END)
