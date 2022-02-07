Imported car sales fall 22 pct in Jan. amid chip shortages
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea fell 22 percent in January from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt vehicle production, an industry association said Monday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles fell to 17,361 units last month from 22,321 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
"Sales declined last month as chip supply issues continued to weigh on vehicle production and there was lower demand during the winter season," the statement said.
The bestselling models last month were Mercedes-Benz's E 250 sedan, BMW's 520 sedan, and Mercedes-Benz's E 220d 4MATIC sedan, it said.
In January, three German brands -- Audi-Volkswagen Korea, BMW Group Korea and Mercedes-Benz Korea -- sold a combined 12,114 units, down 24 percent from 15,854 the previous year.
German cars accounted for seven out of 10 imported vehicles sold in Asia's fourth-biggest economy last month, KAIDA said.
Three Japanese carmakers -- Honda Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and its independent brand, Lexus -- sold a combined 1,112 units in January, up 7.4 percent from 1,035 a year earlier.
Imported brands accounted for 17.59 percent of the Korean passenger vehicle market in December, down from 21.6 percent a year ago. Their market share for January will be available next month, KAIDA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
BTS members send season's greetings to fans
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave