Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom partners with U.S. air taxi startup in developing flying cars

All News 09:59 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless carrier, said Monday it has partnered with U.S.-based Joby Aviation in developing flying cars in a move to expand its foothold in urban air mobility (UAM) services.

SK Telecom said the two companies signed an agreement to form a regular consultative team to boost cooperation in introducing air taxis in South Korea and to create "Mobility as a Service" (MaaS), which connects cars, connected car platforms and business-to-customer services.

"Close cooperation with top global players is essential to becoming a leader in future industries, which is driven by UAM, self-driving vehicles and robots," CEO Ryu Young-sang said in a statement.

The partnership is set to speed up South Korea's long-term plan to commercialize UAM services by 2025 to help overcome urban traffic congestion by using unmanned drone taxis.

SK Telecom has been ramping up the development of UAM services, collaborating with local firms and agencies to accelerate the development of UAM services and expand its services into other areas such as tourism and emergency response.

This photo, provided by SK Telecom Co. (SKT), shows SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang (R) posing with JoeBen Bevirt, head of Joby Aviation, during a visit to the urban air mobility (UAM) manufacturer in California last month. SKT, South Korea's biggest mobile carrier, said on Feb. 7, 2022, that the two companies have signed a UAM business accord. (PHOT NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by SK Telecom Co. (SKT), shows SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang (L) posing with JoeBen Bevirt, head of Joby Aviation, in a urban air mobility (UAM) vehicle during a visit to the American UAM manufacturer in California last month. SKT, South Korea's biggest mobile carrier, said on Feb. 7, 2022, that the two companies have signed a UAM business accord. (PHOT NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!