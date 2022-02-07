Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 150 more COVID-19 cases

All News 11:08 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 150 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 6,277.

The new cases included 75 from the Air Force, 20 from the Navy, 20 from the Marine Corps, 21 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 14 from the Army.

Currently, 1,975 military personnel are under treatment.

Meanwhile, three more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 57.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!