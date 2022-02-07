The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 07, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.34 1.35
2-M 1.41 1.41
3-M 1.49 1.51
6-M 1.64 1.66
12-M 1.91 1.91
(END)
