Seoul stocks deepen losses late morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Monday morning, largely as investors attempted to cash in profits from recent stock rallies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 25.48 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,724.78 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Along with profit-taking, analysts also attributed the sell-offs to the estimate-beating U.S. jobs data in January, released late last week, that fanned concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy tightening.
Most large caps traded lower, led by institutional sell-offs.
Top cap Samsung Electronics retreated 1.89 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 3.61 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem plunged 4.57 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 1.82 percent. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor also declined 2.37 percent.
Among gainers, LG Energy Solution jumped 5.56 percent and Kakao Bank added 0.71 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
BTS members send season's greetings to fans
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave