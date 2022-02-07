Moon, Turkmen president exchange letters marking 30th anniversary of relations
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov exchanged letters celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
In the letters, the two leaders took note of cooperation between their countries in the fields of energy and transportation, and agreed to expand cooperation to new sectors, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon told Berdymukhamedov that the two nations have developed relations in various fields, including the economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges, since 1992.
Turkmenistan is one of the Central Asian nations that are the key partners of Seoul's New Northern Policy, which aims to promote peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and Eurasia, Park said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
BTS members send season's greetings to fans
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave