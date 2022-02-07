Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 infections stayed at more than 35,000 cases for three days in a row Monday despite fewer tests over the weekend, as the highly infectious omicron variant rages across the country following a major holiday.
The country reported 35,286 new COVID-19 infections, including 35,131 local cases, raising the total to 1,044,963, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
PM hints at possible increase in extra budget for pandemic-hit merchants
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum hinted Monday at the possibility of increasing a proposed extra budget designed to help support pandemic-hit small merchants following calls from ruling and opposition parties.
"The government does empathize with views that direct support for these people needs to be increased," Kim told lawmakers during a parliamentary budget committee meeting. "Now is the time for the National Assembly and the government to open up candidly to each other and put the people ahead of anything else to resolve this issue."
-----------------
Moon urges more neighborhood hospitals to join fight against omicron wave
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for more neighborhood hospitals to help with the government's efforts to tackle the raging wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant as the nation set records for daily reported virus cases.
Although daily infections show signs of exploding due to the rapid spread of omicron, Moon also convinced people that booster shots, antiviral pills and omicron's lower severity could lessen the danger for the public.
-----------------
Seoul stocks deepen losses late morning on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Monday morning, largely as investors attempted to cash in profits from recent stock rallies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 25.48 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,724.78 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea stays silent on much-anticipated parliamentary meeting
SEOUL -- North Korea stayed mum on a much-anticipated meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament Monday, a day after it was supposed to take place, spawning speculation the event might have been delayed.
The 6th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) was to be held Sunday to discuss issues that included the state budget and tasks for this year, according to Pyongyang's state media, but they have yet to report on the opening of the event as of Monday morning.
-----------------
Imported car sales fall 22 pct in Jan. amid chip shortages
SEOUL -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea fell 22 percent in January from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt vehicle production, an industry association said Monday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles fell to 17,361 units last month from 22,321 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
-----------------
Yoon leads Lee 43.4 pct to 38.1 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 43.4 percent public support to 38.1 percent, a survey showed Monday.
Yoon of the People Power Party gained 3.2 percentage points from a week ago, while Lee of the Democratic Party lost 0.4 point, according to the Realmeter survey conducted on 1,509 adults from last Wednesday to Friday.
(END)
