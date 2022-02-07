Lotte Chilsung Beverage remains in red in Q4
All News 13:44 February 07, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 3.2 billion won (US$2.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 469.8 percent on-year to 18.9 billion won. Revenue increased 18.2 percent to 599.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 49.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
(Olympics) With S. Korean-born coaches in charge, China throws down gauntlet early in short track