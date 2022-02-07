Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard remains in red in 2021

All News 14:10 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Monday reported its 2021 net loss of 160.1 billion won (US$133.5 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 217.3 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 36.7 billion won from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 3.4 percent to 2.88 trillion won.
