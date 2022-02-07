Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings remains in red in Q4

All News 14:12 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 189.6 billion won (US$158.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 64.7 billion, compared with a loss of 315.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 83.8 percent to 8.47 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!