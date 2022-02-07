Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings remains in red in Q4
All News 14:12 February 07, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 189.6 billion won (US$158.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 64.7 billion, compared with a loss of 315.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 83.8 percent to 8.47 trillion won.
