Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings swings to black in 2021
All News 14:13 February 07, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Monday reported its 2021 net profit of 186 billion won (US$155.1 million), turning from a loss of 789.7 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 1.08 trillion, compared with a loss of 597.1 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 48.9 percent to 28.15 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up