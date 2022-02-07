Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings swings to black in 2021

All News 14:13 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Monday reported its 2021 net profit of 186 billion won (US$155.1 million), turning from a loss of 789.7 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 1.08 trillion, compared with a loss of 597.1 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 48.9 percent to 28.15 trillion won.
