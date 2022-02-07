Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 675.3 billion won (US$563 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 696.7 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 180.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 24.7 percent to 4.45 trillion won.
The operating loss was 128.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
