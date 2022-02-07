Rescuers locate body of presumably last missing worker at Gwangju construction accident site
GWANGJU, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers on Monday discovered the body of presumably the last missing person trapped under rubble at the site of last month's apartment construction accident in the southwestern city of Gwangju.
The body, presumed to be that of the sixth worker who went missing following the accident on Jan. 11, was found on the 27th floor of the damaged building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as search operations have entered the fourth week.
The body, which has yet to be recovered, was located as rescue workers tried to recover the body of another missing worker that was discovered under rubble on the 26th floor, officials said.
Officials plan to conduct DNA tests as soon as the two bodies are recovered.
The bodies of the four other workers have already been recovered.
odissy@yna.co.kr
