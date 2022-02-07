LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,500 UP 3,500

HMM 23,200 0

HYUNDAI WIA 67,400 DN 100

KumhoPetrochem 148,000 DN 1,000

OCI 90,800 DN 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,350 UP 50

LS ELECTRIC 49,100 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 70,100 DN 1,400

Mobis 230,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 2,250

KorZinc 537,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,460 UP 20

S-1 66,700 DN 1,700

ZINUS 73,900 UP 5,700

LOTTE SHOPPING 84,500 UP 100

Hanchem 223,000 DN 1,500

DWS 61,800 UP 4,200

KEPCO 21,900 UP 500

SamsungSecu 41,900 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 10,200 0

SKTelecom 55,400 DN 1,000

SNT MOTIV 42,750 UP 50

HyundaiElev 37,450 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,150 UP 1,050

KUMHOTIRE 4,070 DN 35

Hanon Systems 11,150 UP 100

SK 223,000 DN 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 25,450 UP 500

Handsome 37,800 UP 2,400

Asiana Airlines 20,250 UP 500

COWAY 73,200 UP 500

DONGSUH 27,050 DN 100

SamsungEng 22,950 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 DN 2,500

PanOcean 5,080 0

SAMSUNG CARD 31,750 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 200

KT 31,900 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL126000 UP500

(MORE)