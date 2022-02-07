KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,500 UP 3,500
HMM 23,200 0
HYUNDAI WIA 67,400 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 148,000 DN 1,000
OCI 90,800 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,350 UP 50
LS ELECTRIC 49,100 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 70,100 DN 1,400
Mobis 230,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 2,250
KorZinc 537,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,460 UP 20
S-1 66,700 DN 1,700
ZINUS 73,900 UP 5,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,500 UP 100
Hanchem 223,000 DN 1,500
DWS 61,800 UP 4,200
KEPCO 21,900 UP 500
SamsungSecu 41,900 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,200 0
SKTelecom 55,400 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 42,750 UP 50
HyundaiElev 37,450 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,150 UP 1,050
KUMHOTIRE 4,070 DN 35
Hanon Systems 11,150 UP 100
SK 223,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 25,450 UP 500
Handsome 37,800 UP 2,400
Asiana Airlines 20,250 UP 500
COWAY 73,200 UP 500
DONGSUH 27,050 DN 100
SamsungEng 22,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 5,080 0
SAMSUNG CARD 31,750 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 200
KT 31,900 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL126000 UP500
