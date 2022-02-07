KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,850 UP 400
LG Uplus 13,650 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 UP 500
KT&G 78,600 UP 400
DHICO 17,300 DN 750
Doosanfc 36,800 DN 100
NCsoft 540,000 UP 10,000
LG Display 19,300 DN 50
Kangwonland 26,350 UP 150
NAVER 327,000 DN 500
Kakao 88,000 UP 900
IBK 10,650 DN 50
KIWOOM 93,000 UP 300
DSME 21,500 DN 500
HDSINFRA 6,320 UP 100
DWEC 5,750 DN 210
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,500 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 379,000 UP 11,000
DongwonF&B 189,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 34,850 UP 500
LGH&H 970,000 DN 16,000
LGCHEM 639,000 DN 39,000
KEPCO E&C 79,000 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,600 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,150 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 125,000 DN 3,000
Celltrion 157,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 21,900 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,900 UP 200
KIH 77,000 UP 200
GS 39,950 0
CJ CGV 23,850 DN 550
LIG Nex1 63,800 UP 4,500
Fila Holdings 32,000 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,250 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 3,165 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 20,900 UP 250
(MORE)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up