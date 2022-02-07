LOTTE TOUR 16,850 UP 400

LG Uplus 13,650 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 UP 500

KT&G 78,600 UP 400

DHICO 17,300 DN 750

Doosanfc 36,800 DN 100

NCsoft 540,000 UP 10,000

LG Display 19,300 DN 50

Kangwonland 26,350 UP 150

NAVER 327,000 DN 500

Kakao 88,000 UP 900

IBK 10,650 DN 50

KIWOOM 93,000 UP 300

DSME 21,500 DN 500

HDSINFRA 6,320 UP 100

DWEC 5,750 DN 210

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,500 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 379,000 UP 11,000

DongwonF&B 189,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 34,850 UP 500

LGH&H 970,000 DN 16,000

LGCHEM 639,000 DN 39,000

KEPCO E&C 79,000 UP 1,200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,600 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,150 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 125,000 DN 3,000

Celltrion 157,000 DN 1,500

Huchems 21,900 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 UP 4,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,900 UP 200

KIH 77,000 UP 200

GS 39,950 0

CJ CGV 23,850 DN 550

LIG Nex1 63,800 UP 4,500

Fila Holdings 32,000 UP 600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,250 UP 250

HANWHA LIFE 3,165 UP 45

AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 DN 500

FOOSUNG 20,900 UP 250

(MORE)