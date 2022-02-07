Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:43 February 07, 2022

SK Innovation 226,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 31,100 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 61,200 UP 300
Hansae 25,800 UP 700
Youngone Corp 47,700 UP 350
CSWIND 49,000 DN 700
GKL 14,300 UP 50
KOLON IND 62,300 0
HanmiPharm 252,500 DN 3,500
Meritz Financial 44,800 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 8,350 UP 70
emart 140,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY351 50 UP950
KOLMAR KOREA 37,550 0
PIAM 42,000 DN 700
DoubleUGames 51,900 UP 400
CUCKOO 17,850 DN 50
COSMAX 75,600 UP 200
MANDO 50,400 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,350 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,100 UP 550
Netmarble 103,000 DN 500
KRAFTON 305,000 UP 16,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49450 DN200
ORION 102,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 UP 350
BGF Retail 165,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 130,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 15,500 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 423,000 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 432,000 DN 2,000
SKBS 170,000 DN 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,100 DN 250
KakaoBank 42,350 UP 250
HYBE 249,500 DN 10,500
SK ie technology 120,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 116,500 DN 1,000
kakaopay 128,000 DN 5,000
SKSQUARE 58,200 UP 1,300
