Sex offender indicted over concealing criminal proceeds raised from high-profile child porn site
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The operator of once one of the world's largest known child sexual abuse websites has been indicted on charges of concealing criminal proceeds, prosecutors said Monday.
Son Jong-woo, 26, was released in July 2020 after finishing a 1 1/2-year prison term for running a child sex exploitation website called Welcome to Video on the darknet from June 2015 to March 2018.
Two months before his release, his father filed a criminal complaint in May 2020, accusing the son of hiding criminal proceeds. The move was aimed at preventing the son from being extradited to the United States by opening a new case.
The justice ministry has since rejected a U.S. request for Son's extradition.
According to prosecutors, the 26-year-old hid about 400 million won (US$333,000) that he raised from selling child exploitation materials online by turning them into cryptocurrencies and liquidating them through his father's bank account.
He was also charged with using about 5.6 million won from the criminal proceeds for online gambling.
Welcome to Video was one of the biggest known child sexual abuse websites until it was taken down by law enforcement in March of 2018. At least 23 underage victims abused by the site's users were reportedly rescued by law enforcement authorities of the U.S., Germany, Britain and others.
