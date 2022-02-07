Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to ease monitoring on COVID-19 patients; new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day
SEOUL -- South Korea will ease some monitoring and quarantine measures for low-risk COVID-19 patients, health authorities said Monday, as the highly infectious omicron variant continues to strain medical workers and government officials.
On Monday, the country reported 35,286 new COVID-19 infections, staying at more than 35,000 cases for three days in a row Monday despite fewer tests over the weekend, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The total caseload increased to 1,044,963.
-----------------
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
SEOUL -- Schools will decide whether to stick to in-person classes or switch to remote learning depending on their own virus situations starting in the upcoming semester, the education ministry said Monday.
Under a new COVID-19 response plan to be effective for the new semester in March, schools will be given leeway in choosing from a four-phased system, ranging from full in-person courses to fully online classes, depending on virus circumstances.
-----------------
(LEAD) Rescuers pull one more body from Gwangju apartment collapse site
GWANGJU -- Rescue workers pulled one more body Monday from the rubble at last month's apartment collapse site in the southwestern city of Gwangju, leaving one more body to recover out of six ill-fated workers.
The body was retrieved from the 27th floor of the damaged apartment building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as search operations have entered the fourth week since the Jan. 11 accident, officials said.
-----------------
'No room' for argument that hanbok is Korea's traditional culture: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- Nothing can dispute that hanbok is Korea's traditional culture, a senior official at Cheong Wa Dae said Monday, as a performer wearing hanbok at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics sparked anger in South Korea.
During last Friday's event, people representing 56 ethnic groups across China carried the Chinese national flag into Beijing's National Stadium. One woman was dressed in hanbok, apparently representing ethnic Koreans in China.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. not mulling additional THAAD deployment: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are not considering the deployment of an additional THAAD anti-missile system here, Seoul's defense ministry said Monday amid a heated debate on the issue rekindled ahead of the March 9 presidential election.
Boo Seung-chan, the ministry spokesperson, made the remarks, following a media report that a government-commissioned research in 2015 noted the need for South Korea's military to acquire its own THAAD battery separately from the one currently run by the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
-----------------
Ex-CEO ordered to compensate Daewoo Shipbuilding over accounting fraud
SEOUL -- A Seoul court has recently ordered two former executives of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) to compensate the company in connection with their involvement in massive accounting fraud, court records showed Monday.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled former CEO Ko Jae-ho and former Chief Financial Officer Kim Gap-joong must pay 85 billion won (US$70.82 million) jointly in damages to the shipbuilder. Kim was ordered to pay an additional 20.2 billion won.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended their three-day winning streak on Monday, largely as investors attempted to cash in profits from recent stock rallies. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 5.2 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 2,745.06 points.
-----------------
29 Afghan evacuees find jobs at Hyundai Heavy: justice ministry
SEOUL -- Twenty-nine Afghan evacuees airlifted to South Korea last year have been hired by a subcontractor of the shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., leading to their departure Monday from the government-provided temporary residence, officials said.
The newly hired and their family members, totaling 157 people from 29 households, will move into company housing provided by Hyundai Heavy in Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the justice ministry.
-----------------
Kia to launch 6 EVs in China by 2027
SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it will launch six electric vehicles in China by 2027 as it aims to gain a share in the Chinese EV market.
Kia plans to launch the EV6 all-electric sedan in the world's biggest automobile market next year, the company said in a statement.
