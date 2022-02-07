Moon urges diplomatic solutions to Ukraine crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in held a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, during which Moon called for diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine crisis amid fears Russia could launch a full-scale invasion.
Tensions have mounted over Russia's deployment of troops at Ukraine's borders, with the United States and its allies warning over a package of sanctions against Moscow.
During the 20-minute conversation, the European Commission chief briefed Moon on the European Union's efforts for a peaceful resolution and the stabilization of energy supply in connection with the Ukraine crisis, Moon's office said in a statement.
In return, Moon said he expects peace and stability in Ukraine to be restored through diplomatic solutions, according to the statement.
Moon briefed the European Commission chief on recent situations on the Korean Peninsula and asked the European Union to continue to support South Korea's efforts to bring peace on the peninsula, according to the statement.
Last month, North Korea conducted seven rounds of missiles tests, including an intermediate range ballistic missile capable of hitting the Pacific U.S. territory of Guam.
North Korea has also threatened to scrap its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) With devastating fall, S. Korea wastes chance to silence doubters in short track relay
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(Olympics) With S. Korean-born coaches in charge, China throws down gauntlet early in short track