S. Korean researcher joins IAEA's Fukushima inspection team
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean researcher will visit Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant next week as part of a U.N. nuclear watchdog delegation's plans to conduct a safety review of Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water, officials said Monday.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials and international experts, led by Gustavo Caruso, director and coordinator of the IAEA's department of nuclear safety and security, will visit Japan from Feb. 14 to 18 for the safety review, according to Japan's foreign ministry.
Kim Hong-suk, a nuclear expert from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety, is part of the expert team formed to ensure the safety of Japan's planned water release from the plant.
The team, which also includes experts from the U.S. and Britain, among others, will visit the disabled plant and meet with officials from the Japanese government and the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company.
In April last year, Japan finalized its plans to start discharging the plant's radioactive water into the sea in 2023.
The Japanese government and the IAEA had originally agreed on an on-site visit in December last year, but it was pushed back due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
