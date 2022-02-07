Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea confirms additional avian influenza case

All News 20:55 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday reported another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a chicken farm, raising the total number of bird flu cases found at poultry farms to 34.

The latest case was confirmed at the farm in Boryeong, 141 kilometers south of Seoul, in South Chungcheong Province, where some 42,000 chicken have been raised, according to the agricultural ministry

The case marked the 34th confirmed highly pathogenic AI outbreak reported at poultry farms in South Korea since Nov. 8.

The government cordoned off the chicken farm and implemented quarantine measures, including the culling of the poultry there as a preventive step, the ministry said.

Quarantine authorities launched a week-long disinfection operation Monday across the nation to stem the spread of bird flu.

This photo, provided by the city of Cheonan, shows a disinfection operation under way at a chicken farm in the city in South Chungcheong Province on Feb. 4, 2022, after a suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was reported at the farm. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

