S. Korea confirms additional avian influenza case
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday reported another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a chicken farm, raising the total number of bird flu cases found at poultry farms to 34.
The latest case was confirmed at the farm in Boryeong, 141 kilometers south of Seoul, in South Chungcheong Province, where some 42,000 chicken have been raised, according to the agricultural ministry
The case marked the 34th confirmed highly pathogenic AI outbreak reported at poultry farms in South Korea since Nov. 8.
The government cordoned off the chicken farm and implemented quarantine measures, including the culling of the poultry there as a preventive step, the ministry said.
Quarantine authorities launched a week-long disinfection operation Monday across the nation to stem the spread of bird flu.
