(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Three South Koreans were gone early from the men's 1,000m short track speed skating event at Beijing 2022 on Monday, with one suffering an injury in a collision and two others penalized for causing contact with other skaters.
Hwang Dae-heon, the world record holder in the event, crossed the line first in his semifinal heat at Capital Indoor Stadium but was disqualified for making "an illegal late passing" that caused contact.
Hwang was in the middle of the pack before moving out into the lead with four laps left in the nine-lap competition. In the process, Hwang made contact with Li Wenlong of China, who ended up moving to the final instead.
In the next semifinal heat, Lee June-seo finished the race in second place but was penalized after another long video review. He was disqualified for a lane change that caused contact with Liu Shaoang of Hungary late in the race.
Earlier, a third South Korean skater in the 1,000m, Park Jang-hyuk, withdrew from the semifinals after injuring his left hand in a collision during his quarterfinal heat.
He was skating in second place when Pietro Sighel of Italy clipped Park's skate from behind and caused the South Korean to fall.
As Park was sliding toward the padding, Wu Dajing of China, who was trailing, inadvertently hit Park's left hand with his skate.
Park went down on his back at center ice, grabbing his left hand in pain. He received medical attention before being carted off the ice.
The referee advanced the injured Park to the semifinals, but he pulled himself out of the competition for Monday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
(Olympics) With S. Korean-born coaches in charge, China throws down gauntlet early in short track
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations