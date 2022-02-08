Korean-language dailies

-- Only high-risk COVID-19 patients to receive at-home treatment monitoring (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 55 PPP lawmakers say 'unifying candidacies is necessary' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Only high-risk COVID-19 patients to receive at-home treatment support (Donga Ilbo)

-- Biased decision in Olympic short track sends shock waves (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Asymptomatic, mild patients will switch to 'self-treatment' (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 patients will be left to own devices to treat themselves (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's real estate-related taxes highest among OECD nations (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Asymptomatic, mild patients will have 'self-treatment' (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean short trackers get ridiculous disqualifications in disgraced Olympics (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Sharp drop in foreign reserves sounds alarm over sovereign ratings (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Inflation sweeps across construction sites nationwide (Korea Economic Daily)

