Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Only high-risk COVID-19 patients to receive at-home treatment monitoring (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 55 PPP lawmakers say 'unifying candidacies is necessary' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Only high-risk COVID-19 patients to receive at-home treatment support (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biased decision in Olympic short track sends shock waves (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Asymptomatic, mild patients will switch to 'self-treatment' (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 patients will be left to own devices to treat themselves (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's real estate-related taxes highest among OECD nations (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Asymptomatic, mild patients will have 'self-treatment' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean short trackers get ridiculous disqualifications in disgraced Olympics (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sharp drop in foreign reserves sounds alarm over sovereign ratings (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Inflation sweeps across construction sites nationwide (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- '3T' system evolves along with the virus and its variants (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon says current COVID-19 surge 'last hurdle,' warns against panic (Korea Herald)
-- Moon warns against panic over surge of omicron variant (Korea Times)
