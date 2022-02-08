Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:04 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Only high-risk COVID-19 patients to receive at-home treatment monitoring (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 55 PPP lawmakers say 'unifying candidacies is necessary' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Only high-risk COVID-19 patients to receive at-home treatment support (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biased decision in Olympic short track sends shock waves (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Asymptomatic, mild patients will switch to 'self-treatment' (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 patients will be left to own devices to treat themselves (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's real estate-related taxes highest among OECD nations (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Asymptomatic, mild patients will have 'self-treatment' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean short trackers get ridiculous disqualifications in disgraced Olympics (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sharp drop in foreign reserves sounds alarm over sovereign ratings (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Inflation sweeps across construction sites nationwide (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- '3T' system evolves along with the virus and its variants (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon says current COVID-19 surge 'last hurdle,' warns against panic (Korea Herald)
-- Moon warns against panic over surge of omicron variant (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!