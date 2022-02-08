Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 0
Incheon 03/-4 Cloudy 0
Suwon 06/-6 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 06/-5 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 07/-5 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 06/-10 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 08/-2 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 06/-4 Sunny 20
Gwangju 08/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/-4 Cloudy 10
Busan 10/-1 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations