Seoul stocks open higher on earnings hope
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday as investor sentiment was boosted by optimism for strong corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.86 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,774.92 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most stocks traded higher, led by strong advances by tech and bio heavyweights.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 1.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix grew 1.22 percent.
Bio giant Samsung Biologics added 1.97 percent, with Celltrion gaining 1.59 percent.
Hyundai Motor moved up 0.8 percent, and LG Energy Solution jumped 3.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.75 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 35,000 for 3rd day as omicron's spread picks up