Suspect in notorious double murder tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- A suspect in a notorious double murder case has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Seoul detention facility where a large number of cluster infections have been reported, officials said Tuesday.
The 56-year-old suspect, Kang Yoon-seong, was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive at Dongbu Detention Center in eastern Seoul where he has been under detention on charges of killing two women in August.
Officials said the Seoul Eastern District Court handling Kang's murder case has decided to delay a jury trial for Kang, originally scheduled for Tuesday, in the wake of Kang's infection.
Wearing an electronic ankle monitor for his previous sexual offense, Kang killed a woman in her 40s at his home in eastern Seoul in August, cut off the anklet and fled before killing another woman in her 50s the next day.
Omicron infections have been spreading rapidly at Dongbu Detention Center where a total of 275 inmates and correctional officials had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.
Kang has filed for a trial by jury, claiming some of prosecutors' charges against him are "exaggerated."
