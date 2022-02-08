Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Biopharmaceuticals swings to profits in Q4

All News 10:05 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 65.7 billion won (US$54.9 million), swinging from a loss of 58.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 134.4 billion, compared with a loss of 53.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1334.7 percent to 230.7 billion won.
