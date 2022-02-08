Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Biopharmaceuticals swings to profits in 2021

All News 10:05 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net income of 83.5 billion won (US$69.7 million), turning from a loss of 247.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 95.3 billion, compared with a loss of 239.5 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 1510.2 percent to 418.6 billion won.
(END)

