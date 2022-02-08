SKC turns to profits in Q4
All News 10:53 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 20.5 billion won (US$17.1 million), turning from a loss of 33.7 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 99.4 billion won, up 68.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 48.3 percent to 937.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 10.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
