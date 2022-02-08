Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC 2021 net income up 367.4 pct to 344 bln won

All News 10:54 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net income of 344 billion won (US$287.2 million), up 367.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 464.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 202 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 37.7 percent to 3.39 trillion won.
