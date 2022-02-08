(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Many South Koreans expressed outrage on Tuesday over what they perceived as egregious refereeing against some of the country's short track speed skaters at the Beijing Winter Olympics this week.
In the men's 1,000m semifinals on Monday, South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo each got disqualified from their respective heats for illegal passing and lane change. Those decisions each allowed Chinese skaters to advance to the final, and the host country ended up collecting gold and silver medals.
South Korea lodged a protest with the International Skating Union (ISU), the international skating governing body, on Tuesday regarding Hwang's penalty but was rejected, with the ISU arguing that decisions regarding disqualification for rule violations cannot be challenged.
Since Monday evening, many South Koreans on social media cried foul against what they claimed was biased refereeing in favor of the Olympics host nation. The sentiment was especially strong after China showed the traditional Korean attire hanbok during Friday's opening ceremony amid speculation China is trying to promote hanbok as its own.
"Considering the quality of the refereeing, the true winners of the Olympics are those who aren't competing here," one South Korean user reacted on Twitter.
Another person quipped by saying that "a neighborhood athletic event would probably be more fair and well-mannered" than the 2022 Beijing Games.
Others also took aim at the host nation, raising conspiracy theories that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has probably rigged the Games in favor of China.
"Is China going to take up all the gold medals?" one person wrote while questioning whether the IOC has taken a large sum of bribes from Beijing.
Meanwhile, Victor An, the naturalized Russian ex-short tracker who was born Ahn Hyun-soo in South Korea and is currently serving as a technical coach for Team China, said he felt "sorry" for the officiating controversy "as a fellow skater and a coach" and asked people to refrain from attacking his family online "for something that was outside of the realm of his control."
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shaking head after 2 short trackers penalized