LG Chem 2021 net profit up 479.4 pct to 3.95 tln won

All News 13:33 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net profit of 3.95 trillion won (US$3.3 billion), up 479.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 178.4 percent on-year to 5.02 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 41.9 percent to 42.65 trillion won.
(END)

