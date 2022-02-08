N. Korean defectors' average monthly wage at nearly 2.3 mln won in 2021: survey
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The average monthly wage of North Korean defectors in South Korea reached nearly 2.3 million won (US$1,920) last year, a survey showed Tuesday.
The defectors' average monthly wage stood at 2.27 million won in 2021, 457,000 won less than the national average, according to a survey of 2,465 defectors aged 15 and older by the Korea Hana Foundation affiliated with the Ministry of Unification.
It marks a narrowing gap from 599,000 won in 2019 and 520,000 won in 2020.
It is the government's position that "strengthening support to meet demands from defectors and reducing the differences through policy improvements are important, and (we) plan to continue related policies," a ministry official told reporters.
