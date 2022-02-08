(Olympics) S. Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan 4th after short program with new personal best

Skating to "Fate of the Clockmaker" by Eternal Eclipse and Flynn Hase Spence and "Cloak and Dagger" by Bianca Ban, Cha opened his program with a clean quadruple salchow. He followed that up with a successful triple lutz-triple loop combination jump. He received the perfect Level 4 on all of his other elements: flying camel spin, change foot sit spin, step sequence and change foot combination spin. He sprinkled in a clean triple axel along the way.

