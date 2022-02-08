Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci shifts to black in Q4

All News 14:56 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 284 billion won (US$237.1 million), swinging from a loss of 161.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 218.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 33 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 79.7 percent to 1.01 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!