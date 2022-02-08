Oci swings to black in 2021
All News 14:56 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net profit of 646.6 billion won (US$539.8 million), turning from a loss of 251.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 626.1 billion, compared with a loss of 86.1 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 62 percent to 3.24 trillion won.
