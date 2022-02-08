Kakaopay remains in red in Q4
All News 15:04 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kakaopay Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 33.1 billion won (US$27.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 28.8 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 11.6 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 37.3 percent to 127.4 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shaking head after 2 short trackers penalized