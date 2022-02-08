Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakaopay remains in red in Q4

15:04 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kakaopay Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 33.1 billion won (US$27.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 28.8 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 11.6 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 37.3 percent to 127.4 billion won.
