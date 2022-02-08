Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakaopay remains in red in 2021

All News 15:04 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kakaopay Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net loss of 32.3 billion won (US$27 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 27.2 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 17.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 61.3 percent to 458.6 billion won.
