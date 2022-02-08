KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 111,000 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,955 UP 45
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,150 UP 50
KAL 29,850 UP 50
SGBC 64,100 UP 100
LG Corp. 76,300 UP 100
Nongshim 339,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,800 UP 500
BoryungPharm 12,550 DN 50
Shinsegae 248,000 UP 2,500
Hyosung 81,400 UP 200
Daesang 22,850 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,645 DN 35
Hyundai M&F INS 26,950 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,565 UP 5
DongkukStlMill 15,100 DN 150
ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,470 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 95,600 UP 400
KCC 380,000 DN 20,500
SKBP 85,700 UP 6,900
SK hynix 125,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 670,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,800 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,100 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,200 DN 400
Kogas 36,300 DN 300
Hanwha 29,450 DN 150
DB HiTek 70,100 DN 1,900
CJ 83,800 UP 300
LX INT 26,900 DN 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,450 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,900 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 39,650 DN 50
HITEJINRO 34,400 UP 650
Yuhan 58,500 UP 1,300
SLCORP 26,250 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 95,700 DN 500
