DL 59,600 UP 1,000

KIA CORP. 78,900 UP 700

AmoreG 42,750 UP 550

HyundaiMtr 184,500 DN 2,000

BukwangPharm 11,100 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 96,800 DN 1,100

Daewoong 27,300 UP 300

TaekwangInd 1,043,000 0

SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 DN 10

LOTTE 27,850 DN 350

GCH Corp 24,450 UP 700

LotteChilsung 157,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,280 UP 100

POSCO 267,000 DN 1,500

DB INSURANCE 63,700 UP 500

SamsungElec 73,500 UP 500

NHIS 11,800 UP 100

DongwonInd 228,000 DN 1,000

SK Discovery 41,100 UP 300

LS 50,300 DN 400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98000 DN3500

GC Corp 191,000 UP 7,000

GS E&C 39,350 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 556,000 DN 12,000

KPIC 161,000 DN 3,500

DWS 59,500 DN 2,300

SK ie technology 124,500 UP 4,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,730 UP 80

SKC 141,500 UP 3,500

GS Retail 28,650 DN 150

Ottogi 457,000 UP 2,500

MERITZ SECU 6,130 DN 20

HtlShilla 77,700 UP 1,200

Hanmi Science 47,000 UP 1,100

SamsungElecMech 167,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 74,100 DN 1,000

KSOE 83,300 UP 1,000

KorZinc 523,000 DN 14,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,440 DN 20

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,400 UP 50

(MORE)