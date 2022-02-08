KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 59,600 UP 1,000
KIA CORP. 78,900 UP 700
AmoreG 42,750 UP 550
HyundaiMtr 184,500 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 11,100 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 96,800 DN 1,100
Daewoong 27,300 UP 300
TaekwangInd 1,043,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 DN 10
LOTTE 27,850 DN 350
GCH Corp 24,450 UP 700
LotteChilsung 157,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,280 UP 100
POSCO 267,000 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 63,700 UP 500
SamsungElec 73,500 UP 500
NHIS 11,800 UP 100
DongwonInd 228,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 41,100 UP 300
LS 50,300 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98000 DN3500
GC Corp 191,000 UP 7,000
GS E&C 39,350 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 556,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 161,000 DN 3,500
DWS 59,500 DN 2,300
SK ie technology 124,500 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,730 UP 80
SKC 141,500 UP 3,500
GS Retail 28,650 DN 150
Ottogi 457,000 UP 2,500
MERITZ SECU 6,130 DN 20
HtlShilla 77,700 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 47,000 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 167,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 74,100 DN 1,000
KSOE 83,300 UP 1,000
KorZinc 523,000 DN 14,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,440 DN 20
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,400 UP 50
