KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 72,600 UP 2,500
MS IND 24,050 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 48,100 DN 1,000
S-Oil 89,000 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 326,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 210,000 UP 6,500
HMM 24,400 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI WIA 67,100 DN 300
LS ELECTRIC 48,950 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 150,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 227,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,100 DN 300
OCI 96,000 UP 5,200
S-1 67,800 UP 1,100
ZINUS 74,000 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,100 UP 1,600
KEPCO 22,250 UP 350
SamsungSecu 42,650 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 10,200 0
Hanchem 224,500 UP 1,500
SKTelecom 55,900 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 42,900 UP 150
HyundaiElev 37,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 140,000 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,050 DN 20
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,800 DN 350
Hanon Systems 11,100 DN 50
SK 220,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 24,250 DN 1,200
Handsome 35,750 DN 2,050
Asiana Airlines 20,750 UP 500
COWAY 72,500 DN 700
DONGSUH 27,150 UP 100
SamsungEng 22,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 5,260 UP 180
NCsoft 540,000 0
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 22,450 DN 100
KT 31,950 UP 50
(MORE)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shaking head after 2 short trackers penalized