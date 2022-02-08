KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL130000 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 17,200 UP 350
LG Uplus 13,400 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 0
KT&G 78,600 0
NAVER 322,000 DN 5,000
IBK 10,550 DN 100
DHICO 17,450 UP 150
Doosanfc 36,050 DN 750
LG Display 19,150 DN 150
Kangwonland 25,800 DN 550
Kakao 86,500 DN 1,500
KIWOOM 92,300 DN 700
GS 40,350 UP 400
CJ CGV 24,150 UP 300
LIG Nex1 64,300 UP 500
Fila Holdings 31,900 DN 100
DSME 21,400 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,400 UP 80
DWEC 5,660 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,800 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 386,000 UP 7,000
DongwonF&B 186,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 35,050 UP 200
LGH&H 964,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 617,000 DN 22,000
KEPCO E&C 77,200 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 162,000 UP 5,000
Huchems 21,750 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,000 UP 100
KIH 77,700 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,150 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,165 0
AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 21,200 UP 300
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
(Olympics) S. Korea shaking head after 2 short trackers penalized