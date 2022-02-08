SK Innovation 213,500 DN 13,000

POONGSAN 31,050 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 60,700 DN 500

Hansae 25,950 UP 150

Youngone Corp 47,850 UP 150

CSWIND 48,100 DN 900

GKL 14,100 DN 200

KOLON IND 63,300 UP 1,000

HanmiPharm 261,500 UP 9,000

Meritz Financial 44,300 DN 500

BNK Financial Group 8,330 DN 20

emart 139,500 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 50 DN300

KOLMAR KOREA 38,300 UP 750

PIAM 42,900 UP 900

HANJINKAL 56,900 UP 1,000

DoubleUGames 52,300 UP 400

CUCKOO 17,800 DN 50

COSMAX 76,200 UP 600

MANDO 49,800 DN 600

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 UP 37,000

Doosan Bobcat 38,850 UP 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,700 DN 400

Netmarble 103,000 0

KRAFTON 299,500 DN 5,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49850 UP400

ORION 101,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,200 DN 250

BGF Retail 165,500 0

SKCHEM 128,500 DN 1,500

HDC-OP 15,150 DN 350

HYOSUNG TNC 424,000 UP 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 429,500 DN 2,500

SKBS 166,000 DN 4,000

WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 UP 100

KakaoBank 44,650 UP 2,300

HYBE 258,500 UP 9,000

DL E&C 114,500 DN 2,000

kakaopay 130,500 UP 2,500

SKSQUARE 58,600 UP 400

(END)