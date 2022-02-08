KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 213,500 DN 13,000
POONGSAN 31,050 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 60,700 DN 500
Hansae 25,950 UP 150
Youngone Corp 47,850 UP 150
CSWIND 48,100 DN 900
GKL 14,100 DN 200
KOLON IND 63,300 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 261,500 UP 9,000
Meritz Financial 44,300 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 8,330 DN 20
emart 139,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 38,300 UP 750
PIAM 42,900 UP 900
HANJINKAL 56,900 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 52,300 UP 400
CUCKOO 17,800 DN 50
COSMAX 76,200 UP 600
MANDO 49,800 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 UP 37,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,850 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,700 DN 400
Netmarble 103,000 0
KRAFTON 299,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49850 UP400
ORION 101,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,200 DN 250
BGF Retail 165,500 0
SKCHEM 128,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 15,150 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 424,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 429,500 DN 2,500
SKBS 166,000 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 UP 100
KakaoBank 44,650 UP 2,300
HYBE 258,500 UP 9,000
DL E&C 114,500 DN 2,000
kakaopay 130,500 UP 2,500
SKSQUARE 58,600 UP 400
(END)
-
