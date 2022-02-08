Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping remains in red in 2021

All News 15:44 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net loss of 286.8 billion won (US$239.5 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 215.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 346.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 3.7 percent to 15.58 trillion won.
