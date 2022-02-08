Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Poongsan 2021 net profit up 222.3 pct. to 231.8 bln won

All News 15:52 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net profit of 231.8 billion won (US$193.5 million), up 222.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 314.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 121.2 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 35.3 percent to 3.5 trillion won.
