Lotte Chemical 2021 net profit up 724 pct. to 1.44 tln won
All News 15:55 February 08, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net income of 1.44 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 724 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.53 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 356.9 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 45.7 percent to 17.8 trillion won.
(END)
