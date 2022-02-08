Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial Group Q4 net income up 1.6 pct. to 586.1 bln won

All News 15:55 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 586.1 billion won (US$489.4 million), up 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 889.6 billion won, up 15.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 16.7 percent to 12.61 trillion won.

The operating profit was 5.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
