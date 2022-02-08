Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial Group 2021 net income up 25.2 pct. to 4.38 tln won

All News 15:55 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net profit of 4.38 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), up 25.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 32.1 percent on-year to 6.09 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 5.8 percent to 58.91 trillion won.
