GS Retail 2021 net income up 409.2 pct to 786.9 bln won

All News 16:13 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its 2021 net income of 786.9 billion won (US$657 million), up 409.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 208.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 252.6 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 10.2 percent to 9.76 trillion won.
